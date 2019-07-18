Sch pupils learning on bare floors: ‘I’m heartbroken’ – New Rotary Governor

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – The new Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Nze Anizor, has expressed disappointment over the existence of schools, even in major cities, where he said pupils still learn on bare floors at this age in Nigeria.

Anizor, who expressed the pain during his installation as Governor, District 9141 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said his leadership in the 2019/20 Rotary year would adopt provision of desks in needy schools as the flagship of its education support project.

He said, “It is heartbreaking to find our children seat on bare dusty floors to take lessons in some of our primaries schools. We shall provide desks to these schools and move the children from the dust to desks. Our Dust-To-Desk project shall be the flagship of our education projects.

“Those who cannot read or write are less likely to be healthy and more likely to be poor. Most critical of all, parents who cannot read or write are more likely to raise children who cannot read or write, creating the circle of illiteracy and poverty.”

On the health development focus of his Rotary Governorship, Anizor reasoned that, “Mobility is a primary determinant of one’s ability to earn income. Those confined to a space due to disability are more likely to be dependent than those who can move. Our Mobility Devices Project, in conjunction with Clutches Africa, shall bring mobility aids to those who need it, especially to the old and vulnerable.”

Anizor, the 2019/2020 Governor, Rotary International District 9141, covering Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers states, is a graduate of Veterinary Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He also pledged his district’s commitment to the Rotary’s relentless pursuit of a polio free world since 1985 with more than $2Billion by the global charity body so far on the path of bringing about a polio free society.

