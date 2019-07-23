Saudi authorities recovers lost BTA of Nigerian pilgrim 

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa

$800 (N288,000) Basic Travelling Allowance and other valuables after a review of the Close Circuit Television, CCTV footage. The management of Elyas Silver Hotel, in Medinah, has helped a female Nigerian pilgrim from Oyo state, Hajiya Rashidat Tijani recover her lost(N288,000) Basic Travelling Allowance and other valuables after a review of the Close Circuit Television, CCTV footage.

Vanguard gathered that Hajiya Tijani had her purse mistakenly dropped in a waste bin by another pilgrim on Monday morning after checking into the hotel, as seen in the footage.

The review of the footage led to the recovery of the purse which has been handed over to her.

It was further gathered that Hajiya Tijani after receiving her lost purse, thanked the hotel management and other relevant authorities, including the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, for their proactiveness.

She said ” all thanks to Allah for enabling me to recover my lost purse containing my Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) of $800 and other valuables.

“I am also grateful to the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the installation of Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) which makes the recovery possible.

“I also appreciate the Government of Oyo State, NAHCON and the House Manager for the support.”

NAHCON’s Head of Civic Education, Alhaji Umar Bala, while addressing pilgrims in Madinah, reechoed the need for vigilance and proper handling of their valuables, including their BTA to avoid stories of regret throughout their stay in the holy land.