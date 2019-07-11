Saudi Arabia targets 30m pilgrims by 2030 – Consular General

KATSINA – The Consular General of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria (Kano), Yusuf Alghamdy, on Wednesday, said it was targeting to reach 30 million pilgrims who would attend hajj exercise by year 2030.

This is against this year’s, 3 million pilgrims expected to perform the 2019 Hajj exercise from across the world.

The Consular-General, disclosed this during the inaugural flight ceremony at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina to airlift the first batch of 520 intending pilgrims from Katsina and Nigeria to the Holy land, Saudi Arabia.

Alghamdy equally begged the Nigerian intending pilgrims to desist from smuggling of narcotic drugs saying it is a very serious crime in Saudi Arabia which will be taken seriously against defaulters.

According to him, “As we all know, Nigeria is one of the largest country in terms of number of pilgrims (95,000).

“And under the new vision, that Nigeria and all other countries the vision is to increase the number of pilgrims to reach 30 million pilgrims in Mecca by 2030 Insha Allah.

“And also I would like to say that in accordance with the vision which aims to provide pilgrims with high quality services carried out with participation of 82 government with the aims of providing electronic services for pilgrims most especially smart phones along with the other services designed for people with special needs.

“Developing Hajj Operation and services in the kingdom is among the top priority of the Saudi government and by extension of the country servicing the Muslim and Islam,” he said.

The Consular continued when he said, “Please follow the rules and regulations that will be provided to you by Saudi Arabia authority. Please smuggling of narcotics and drugs, Saudi Arabia is a serious crime that will be taken seriously.

“Please check your bag and check all your belongings and make sure you have nothing illegal that will hold you back and make your hajj not as easy as possible we want it to be.

“And do not take any item that does not belong to you because you are responsible about your own bag and any item found inside your bag,” Alghamdy however appealed to the Nigerian intending pilgrims.

The pilgrims were however airlifted in MaxAir 5N-DBK aircraft.