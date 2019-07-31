Satellite Town residents protest at Sanwo-Olu’s office, demand relocation of tank farms, terminals

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS— RESIDENTS of Satellite Town, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area in Lagos State, yesterday, staged a protest over the environmental risks and degradation posed by activities of tank farms in the area.

The residents stormed the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding immediate relocation of the facilities.

The residents including septuagenarians also demanded revocation of approvals issued to new container terminals and relocate existing ones to prevent further loss of lives and property within the axis which was designed by the Federal Government as residential.

During the protest that lasted for hours, the residents, who came with their foods and displayed placards with different inscriptions, lamented that aside loss of lives, the activities of the Tank Farms and container terminals have continuously subjected them to untold hardship.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters, read: No to new approval of Container terminal in Satellite Town, Ijegun-Egba; Tanker Driver kills people daily in Satellite; Must we die before government listen to us and New tank farm is a danger to our lives.

One of the septuagenarians, Captain Adebayo Adekoya (retd), disclosed that the tank farms have disrupted the drainage system in Satellite town. He said: “As we speak, residents now use rain boots in their houses because of persistent flooding.”

On why new and existing licenses should be revoked, Chairman, Satellite Town Forum, Governor Imitini, said: “Just three days ago, a woman was crushed to death by a tanker that came to lift fuel from the tank farms. Residents can no longer sleep at night due to honks of tankers lifting fuel from the tank farms.”

He lamented that the tankers have damaged the roads within the axis.

“Presently, we have one motorable road within the community which has been converted to parking lot by the tankers, leaving us to suffer on other deplorable roads”, he said.

In a petition, the residents said: “The Bonded Terminal at Alakija Bus stop should be removed because such facility is not meant for a residential area. The planned terminal by Jetty Terminal Operation should be relocated because Satellite town is already densely populated.”

Addressing the protesters, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Political Director, office of civic engagement, Mr. Hundeyin Kolawole, said: “We will invite you next week for discussion on the issue. The government will ensure that the issues you raised will be deliberated upon. After that, I will give the governor feedback.”

Also addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by Victor Akande, said: “We are with you on this. We understand your plight and have received your petition. We will seat and deliberate on the issue and possibly proffer lasting solution.”

