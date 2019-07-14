Satellite residents demand relocation of tank farms

To avert disaster, residents of Satellite Town, Lagos, has demanded the removal of tank farms from their community.

During a protest tagged: “Save Satellite Town”, they said the tank farms constituted a threat to their lives.

Satellite Town Forum Chairman, Michael Imitini, who led the protest, appealed to the Federal and Lagos State governments to save the residents by removing the farms.

He said meetings had been held, adding that letters weresent to various tiers of government to address the issue.

“Satellite Town has been subjected to untold hardships by operators of tank farms, tankers, and trailers. They constitute a slur in human activity as they subject residents to a squalor state of nature.Since 2013, we have commenced a struggle against the structures which were fewer then. It appears that the more we suffer and complain, the more our hardship increase,’’he said.

losing patience,” he said.

He also called for the relocation of the bonded terminal at Alakija bus stop, reconstruction of Old Ojo Road, and construction of large underground culverts across the depot road for onward routing to the sea among others.