Sanwo-Olu seeks end to brain drain in health sector

By Chioma Obinna

To check growing brain drain in the health sector, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday called for deliberate policies that would promote adequate remuneration for doctors, provision of health equipment and infrastructure, as well as scaling up of the Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during 2019 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos decried the rate at which doctors are leaving the country.

She said factors encouraging Nigerian doctors to leave in droves should be discouraged.

At the meeting with the theme: “Brain Drain in the Medical Profession: Effects on the Nigerian Health System”, Sanwo-Olu noted that a 2017 survey by Nigeria’s polling agency, NOI Polls, in partnership with Nigerian Health Watch revealed that most Nigerian doctors seek to work abroad.

“It has also been established that out of the 72,000 doctors that are registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, over half practice outside Nigeria. About 70 to 80 per cent of doctors that graduated five to 10 years ago are already out of the country.”

She warned that if the ugly trend was not arrested, it would wipe out the middle class experienced workers in the health system.

Corroborating her views in his keynote address, the Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Dr Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said there was need for government to fund the health sector in order to address brain drain.

According to Fabamwo, the Nigerian government must do something drastic to keep health workers home.

Proffering solution to brain drain, he said: There should be improved wages in the sector. There should be conducive work environment, and expand the post-graduate training spots for young doctors.

He regretted that the National Health Act, NHA, was yet to be implemented, adding that there were provisions in the Act that should have addressed these challenges.

He said: “One per cent of the consolidated revenue that is supposed to be used to revamp the health sector, if only this can be done, then all the other remedies can be achieved. “

Earlier, the State Chairman, NMA, Dr Saliu Oseni, lamented that brain drain had constituted a menace to health Care delivery in the country with the emergence of alarming statistics recently.

Admitting that brain drain had both positive and negative effects, he said the negative effects are more overwhelming in Nigeria as regard to doctor- patient ratio.

Stating that brain drain remains a topic that cannot be over discussed, the Chairman said: “The resultant burden on doctors and health providers generally has contributed significantly to the maternal, infant and perinatal mortality figures.”