By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former governor of the state and immediate Minister for Works, Power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, Senator, Olorunnibe Mamora, will lead other prominent Nigerians and transport stakeholders at the Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series, scheduled for Thursday in Lagos.

The theme of the lecture; “Lagos Beyond Roads: The Inter-Modal Transport option,” scheduled to take place at the Eko FM Multi Purpose Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos at 11:00a.m, was designed to set agenda for a future traffic management system in the state, with consideration for the comparative advantage of the city towards having a more robust inter-modal transport system.

In a statement by the General Manager of Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle, “The current edition is in tandem with the traffic management and transportation initiatives of Governor Sanwo-Olu, as one of the pivotal policy thrusts of this administration THEMES, that is, Transportation and Traffic Management, which includes; integration of road, rail and water transportation to ease commuting by Lagosians, leaning to the state’s government holistic approach to decongest our roads.

“The platform is also packaged to promote the need for the state government to fully adopt and implement the inter-modal transport initiative as this will allow commuters navigate Lagos with ease, using the combination of roads, waterways and rail and impact on their travel and journey experience in the state, among others.”

The platform will also recognize and present awards to outstanding officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Vehicle Inspections Service, VIS, and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, for their contributions to the traffic management in the state.

Fashola will be the lead Speaker and Special Guest of Honour, while other guest speakers are: the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Senator, Mamora, Chairman, Institute of Strategic Management, Lagos State Chapter, AVM, (Dr.) Sikiru Smith, (retd) and Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, Mr. Russell Brooks.