…as Assembly Advises Abians on Proper Disposal of Refuse

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, has informed members of the Assembly that the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has assured that refuse sites in the State will be cleared.

He stated this while reacting to a matter of urgent public importance raised at plenary on Tuesday by the Member representing Umuahia North, Hon Kelechi Onuzuruike, to the effect that the refuse sites in the State be evacuated.

The Speaker informed the House that the Governor assured that he was expecting some more garbage trucks with which the refuse sites particularly in Aba and Umuahia would be cleared.

“Concerned about the refuse situation, the Governor has informed us that he is expecting some trucks to come in for the purposes of evacuating refuse in the State’’, he said.

On the flooding in some areas of Aba, the State’s commercial city, House members lamented the indiscriminate disposal of waste by residents which in turn block water channels and drainages that eventually lead to flooding.

The Members said this while contributing to a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Minority Leader and Member representing Aba Central State Constituency, Hon Abraham Oba.

One after the other, while calling on relevant government agencies saddled with the responsibility of clearing public refuse to be alive to their responsibilities, they urged the people to imbibe the culture of properly disposing wastes as one of the most effective ways of preventing flooding.

The House which sympathized with victims of the last flooding in Aba urged State and Federal Emergency Agencies to come to the aid of those affected. To this end, the House created a committee chaired by Hon Abraham Oba to investigate the circumstances surrounding the flooding in Aba and make recommendations that will help government in tackling the menace once and for all. Other members of the committee are Hon Ichita Obinna, Hon Uzodike Aaron, Hon Munachim Alozie, Hon Allen Nwachukwu and Hon Solomon Akpulonu.