Sane replaces banned Koulibaly for Cup of Nations final

Salif Sane returned in Senegal’s defence alongside Cheikhou Kouyate for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Algeria in Cairo with Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly suspended.

Sane partnered Koulibaly in Senegal’s opening game of the tournament but lost his place to captain Kouyate following an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Ismaila Sarr was also recalled after he was used off the bench in the semi-final victory over Tunisia, with Krepin Diatta the player to make way as Senegal attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi stuck with the same team that overcame Nigeria 2-1 to reach their first final since winning the tournament as hosts in 1990.

Starting line-ups for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Algeria at Cairo International Stadium (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Senegal (4-3-3)

Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate (capt), Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Idrissa Gueye, Badou Ndiaye, Henri Saivet; Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Algeria (4-4-2)

Rais Mbolhi; Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura, Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Riyad Mahrez (capt); Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (ALG)

Referee: Alioum Alioum (CMR)

