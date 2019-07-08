By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Kawararafa Youths under the aegis of Jukun Youth Development and Cultural Association, JYDCA, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Wukari branch and National Association of WAPAN Students, NAWAS, have asked the governing council of the Federal University, Wukari to take stringent measures against those within the university spreading false information about the tertiary institution.

The group cautioned that the singular act of the smear campaign, if not curtailed, was capable of undermining the good reputation of the University under the leadership of its current Vice Chancellor, Prof Abubakar Kundiri.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, Organising Secretary of JYDCA, Awudu Ishaya, flanked by representatives of the other youth groups, described the smear campaigners as “enemies of Wukari people who are not interested in making the ancient base of the famous Kwararafa Kingdom a major centre of learning, research, development and prosperity of its indigenes.”

Reading from a prepared speech jointly signed by the groups, Ishaya said, “in line with our commitment to the well being of not only the University but the wider community, we therefore recommend that the Governing Council of the Federal University, Wukari should urgently set up a committee to investigate and take stringent measures against anybody including insiders who divulged such fake information capable of undermining the university.

” The council should note that such actions though seemed to be directed at the Vice Chancellor is actually by implication aimed more squarely at destroying the progress of the university.”

He said a recent sponsored petition by a staff of the bursary department of the institution had claimed that salaries running into billions were missing. But he said, according to their findings, the claimed fund was not only non-existent but extremely fictitious.

He claimed, “based on our investigations, the objective of this wicked and satanic lies is to smear the image of the Vice Chancellor and distract him from the challenges of building the type of University we want for our community.

” The fact that the university has had peace and harmony since the inception of the administration of Prof Abubakar Kundiri do not seem to sit well with some enemies of progress, and we urge the students and Staff of Federal University, Wukari to disregard such fake news.”