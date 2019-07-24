Sad to say fare thee well, Comrade President

••As Buhari, NNPC , NLC, NUPENG, others pay tributes

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

FRIDAY, July 19, the late President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Francis Olabode Johnson, FOJ, was buried in Abuja.

Recall that FOJ, 59, died in the wee hours of Friday, May 31, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after he was rushed there.

The sudden death of FOJ no doubt created a vacuum in the Labour movement as he was one of the few dependable unionists of today’s Labour movement in Nigeria.

No wonder his death touched all strata in the Nigerian socio-economic and political environments.

In his tribute at the burial, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “The leadership skills of Johnson is worth emulating to sustain the existing peace and unity between the unions and government. Johnson was the reason why union and labour had remained peaceful during the minimum wage meetings. His arguments were straight, he championed peace through his arguments, he will be remembered for his special leadership skills. The demise of Johnson should continue to bring and maintain peace between the union and government.”

Similarly, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Malam Mele KyarI, “He led by example, his memory will linger in the NNPC, I witnessed his growth as a unionist, he WAs humble, honest, always ready to learn. He was a reliable leader and a great follower that combined his primary assignment with unionism effectively. This must be emulated.”

In the same vein, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said “Johnson was not only a husband but a father to PENGASSAN from his first elections for his credibility and good leadership. FOJ, as he was fondly called, was a symbol of unity, he united NLC and TUC so uniquely, I pray that God will give us the fortitude to bear the loss.”

On his part, President of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, said “Distressingly, Friday, May 31, 2019 has inflamed an indelible sore in the minds of Nigerian workers particularly the Oil and Gas industry. NUPENG this day utterly laments the huge vacuum created by the passing to eternal rest of this great and quintessential Unionist in the labour movement. NUPENGASSAN which you meritoriously chaired, kept united, strong and virile has painfully lost a rare gem in its folk.

The world vividly recollects every moment, every struggle you championed and flashbacks of sacrifices made by Comrade Olabode Johnson to keep the trade Union in shape.

Your endearing visions, aimed at holding your members even at the expense of your immediate family can also not be overemphasized.

Your sincere commitments to see your members and staff successful, move above challenges stay productive and fulfilled in tandem with the Union’s policy thrust are memories that will remain unforgettable. We love F. O. J but God loves him more. Adieu our dearest and indefatigable Comrade.”

For former President of PENGASSAN, Peter Esele, “Goodbye. Comrade F. O. Johnson, President of PENGASSAN. In all that we say and do in life, we will only be remembered by how we made others feel. You were a good man. You only changed accommodation. May the light and love of God go with you as you journey home.

Another ex-PENGASSAN President, Dr. Brown Ogbeifun, simply said: “Flowery and gone beyond all we could comprehend on why. It is well.”

Also speaking, a Deputy General Secretary of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Ismail Bello, said: “It is difficult to say good bye as tribute after tribute attested to the humble and philanthropic spirit of our departed Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, the late President of PENGASSAN. The Nigeria Council of IndustriALL Global Union and indeed, the entire labour fraternity will miss you. Adieu Comrade.”

