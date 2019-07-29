By Emma Amaize – Regional Editor, Niger Delta

FORMER Commissioner in Delta State, Dr Chris Ekiyor, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fire and appoint new security chiefs until he finds a skilled combatant suitable for the job of tackling Nigeria’s security challenge.

His words: “On the army of bandits in every forest down south migrating freely through the north, particularly when they are mostly non-Nigerians, let the President appoint and fire security chiefs until he finds a man competent, suitable and capable for the job. Such men are many in security circles.”

Ekiyor, a former President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in an interview with Vanguard, said the reason Nigeria security forces could not tackle the nation’s security challenge was that there were high levels of profiteering and conspiracy in security circles.

He said the urgent need to tackle the prevailing security challenge does not call for another security summit as proposed in some quarters, adding, “The resources for such summit should be channeled to manpower training and deepening of intelligence as to how to put a stop this breakdown in law and order.”

