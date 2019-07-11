S-East bizmen blame lull on lack of seaport, multiple taxations

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—SOUTH EAST based businessmen, mainly those engaged in import and export, have lamented the lull in their businesses, blaming same on lack of a functional seaport within the zone and double taxations.

They called on the Federal Government to urgently revitalise the seaports in the zone to encourage the export of non-oil products to help boost the economy.

The businessmen spoke at a two-day non-oil export dialogue organised by Police Development Facility in Aba, Abia State.

They cried out over what they called “extra cost of shipping containers of goods from Lagos to Onne Port,” saying the obstacles they face do not encourage ease of doing business in the South-East.

They called on the South-East governors to form a common front to encourage ease of doing business in the zone by effectively liaising with the Federal Government to ensure that sea and dry ports were brought closer to the businessmen in the region.

An importer, Mr. Humphrey Ngaotodia, said: “We pay extra $25,000 to ship goods from Lagos to Onne Port, which is closer to our markets in the South-East.

“The situation does not encourage competition between us and other businessmen in other regions of the country.”