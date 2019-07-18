S-East APC kicks as Gbaja appoints Nnebe political aide

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE appointment of a member of opposition All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Anayo Nnebe, as Special Assistant on Political Matters (South-East) by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is causing disquiet in the South-East All Progressives Congress, APC.

Nnebe, who was a member of the eighth assembly of the House of Representatives on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected to APGA before the last general elections, where he contested for the same position to represent Awka North and South federal constituency and lost to the PDP candidate.

Already, Anambra State Secretary of APC, Mr. Chukwuma Agufugo, has described Gbajabiamila’s action as clear injustice to the party members and supporters in the zone, while the South-East APC youths threatened to mobilise their members against the Speaker unless he reverses the appointment.

Agufugo said, yesterday in Awka, that the party was taken aback by the Speaker’s action, adding that it gave the impression that APC does not have competent hands in the zone to merit such appointment.

According to him, “it is disheartening for the Speaker to empower a member of the opposition political party, who worked hard to ensure the defeat of APC in Anambra State during the last general elections.”

South-East APC Young Progressives Forum also condemned the appointment, regretting that APC leaders in the zone had continued to empower those he described as “the enemies of APC” against the majority of qualified men and women of the party.

Leader of the group, Pascal Otimkpu, in a statement in Awka, demanded the reversal of the appointment, or South-East APC youths would declare the Speaker a persona non-grata in the zone.

The statement read: “Anayo Nnebe is a card-carrying member of APGA and Board of Trustee, BoT, member of the party for that matter. He worked seriously against President Muhammadu Buhari, APC and our party’s candidates in the last election.

“This is a great disservice to our great party men and women who staked their integrity and name for this party. It is not possible to work with people who do not believe in your agenda.

“It is also not about appointments as it were, but about the fact that there is an agenda and Anayo Nnebe never believed in that agenda. So, how is he going to work with the Next Level team?

“There is no benefit of the appointment for APC and by giving this appointment to an APGA member, Mr. Speaker is killing APC in the South-East. Where is the reward for loyalty for the party in this zone?

“This brazen disregard and marginalisation of core APC members contribute to the lack of confidence and that is why the party will continue to perform badly in the South-East. It happened in 2015 when non-party men were appointed as ministers and their appointments did not add any value to APC in the South-East.”