RUGA: We’ll mobilise for defence — Igbo Congress

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Ben Agande & Denis Agbo

World Igbo Congress, WIC, a platform for all Igbo in the diaspora, yesterday, has said that plans have been concluded to mobilise resources worldwide for the formation of an indigenous militia for self-defence against the RUGA settlements in the south-east.

Herdsmen along with their cows wait for buyers at Kara Cattle Market in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 10, 2019. – Kara cattle market in Agege, Lagos is one of the largest of West Africa receiving thousands of cows weekly due to the massive consumption of meat in Lagos area. (Photo / AFP)

A statement by its Chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, said the move for an Igbo militia is backed by indigenous native laws.

Ejiofor said the development became necessary following the 30-day ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for the implementation of Ruga settlements for herdsmen.

He said: “We call on the Federal government of Nigeria to summarily arrest and prosecute Mr Abdul Aseez Suleiman and his group for incitement and for a threat to conduct domestic terrorism against citizens of Nigeria failing which the Igbo of Southern Nigeria will use our own methods to carry out justice and defend our own people.

“We in the diaspora have long observed that the current unitary structure foisted on the people by successive military governments, is unsustainable. It has become an urgent imperative to dismantle this structure.’’

