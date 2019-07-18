Breaking News
Ruga: Ooni of Ife meets Buhari, says “we don’t want war in South West” 

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the controversial Ruga settlement that has polarised the country, the recent killings, kidnappings in the South and other parts of the country which many have described as suggesting high insecurity rate in the country, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunlesi , has, Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari where he told the President that, in the face of increasing insecurity in the country,  the South-West region does not want war but is ready to collaborate with the government to salvage the situation.

President Buhari receives in audience Ooni of Ife Imperial majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II at the State House on 18th July 2019.
President Buhari had received the Ooni at the State House, Abuja.

The Ooni, who spoke on behalf of other traditional leaders in the region, also decried the insecurity in the South-West region of the country caused by those he described as bad eggs and not necessarily Fulanis.

He, however, told President Buhari that the region is ready to work with the government to salvage the ugly situation.

He said the President told him that the Ruga settlement that has created much waves in the country was taken out of context. He said President Buhari, however, assured him that he would make his opinion on the Ruga settlement known soon.

Vanguard

