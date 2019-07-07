The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has commended the Federal government for suspending the implementation of RUGA, saying it was alien to the National Livestock Transformation Plan as its implementation would have spelt disaster for Nigeria.

Speaking live on TVC News on Sunday 8th July, Dr. Ikubese stated that Fulanis of Nigerian origin are at liberty to live and do legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria, as long as they do not endanger the lives and properties of other Nigerians therein.

When asked how the Federal Government should handle the 30 days ultimatum handed down by the Coalition of Northern Youths for it to reverse the suspension of the implementation of RUGA, Dr Ikubese stated that those who gave the ultimatum should be rounded up and prosecuted by the Federal Government immediately.

“How dare you give the government an ultimatum for doing what is right?” He asked.

According to him, in the light of the current spate of insecurity and ethnic suspicion in the country, implementing RUGA will spell doom for the nation.

When asked what he considers as the way forward out of the current imbroglio, Dr Ikubese stated that the Federal Government should run just one ranch which should be located at the Sambisa forest in Borno state, while states should float their own ranches at their own discretion, which should be open to all animal husbandry farmers and not just the Fulanis.

According to him, “Sambisa forest has an expansive landmass of about 600 square kilometers, which can accommodate hundreds of thousands of cattle herds.”

He stated that the water challenge in Sambisa can be solved by employing high tech machines for borehole exploration or in the worst case scenario, huge pipes can be run from the south to convey water to Sambisa.

In his words, “if pipes can be run from the South to convey petroleum products to the North, pipes can also be run to convey water in the same manner to Sambisa forest.”

It will be recalled that Afenifere had earlier warned all the south-west governors not to concede any of the lands in Yoruba land to RUGA, while the Ohaneze Ndi’gbo has also done same for the Eastern governors.

Many prominent Nigerians of southern extraction have also spoken against the implementation of RUGA beyond northern Nigeria.