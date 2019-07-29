Rotarian Omotunde Balogun invested as 10th President of Abuja Metro

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Rotary Club of Abuja Metro on Thursday 25th July 2019 held its investiture ceremony and fundraising for the club’s projects of the 10th President, Rotarian Omotunde Balogun.

The event which took place at the Officer’s Mess, National Defence College, Central Area, Abuja was witnessed by dignitaries and Rotarians from all works of life.



The event featured the official transition of insignia of office from the Immediate Past Presidents of the Club, Princess Vivian Atuanya to the new President Omotunde Balogun and also the presentation of the Club’s Projects for the year

The occasion which witnessed the presence of a galaxy of stars was chaired by Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, supported by Rotarian Yinka Babalola, Rotary International Vice President and Rotarian Victor Onukwugha, Rotary International District Governor (D9125) 2019 to 2020, the Past Rotary International President (PRIP) Rotn. Jonathan Babatunde Majiyagbe and Sen. Gabriel Suswan (Fmr Gov. Benue State).

Among the many projects planned by the club are Completion of a Primary Health Centre for Sauka Community a remote village from Abuja City.

Provision of Borehole water for Sauka Village

Installation of Solar Power to electrify the new Health Centre at Sauka.

The event also witnessed the conferment of award on some notable Nigerians who have been recognized for their contribution to humanity from their profession.

Past Presidents of Rotary Club Abuja Metro that graced the occasion include Rotn. Osi Imomoh, Rotn. Nneka Atuanya, Rotn. Akin Falodun, Rotn. Chuka Obou, Rotn. Oluseyi Lufadelu, Rotn. Vidon Jaule and Rotn. Mike Kohol, Rotn. Robert Itawa, and Rotn. Abiodun Olusesi.

Among those given awards were the former Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar (rtd), Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, Mrs Bolanle Onagoruwa, former DG Bureau of Public Enterprises, Hon. Kayode Isiak Opeifa, Executive Secretary of Transport, FCT and Nigerian Breweries PLC.

Rotarian Omotunde Olayinka Balogun was born on 17th October 1966 to the family of Pa Denis Alimi Balogun of the famed Ali-Balogun-Folami family of Olowogbowo Quarters in Lagos and Stella Abike Balogun of the illustrious Coker family of Abeokuta.

Motunde as she is popularly called, has traversed the private and public sectors and acquainted herself reasonably and creditably well in financial management and development.

Presently, Rotary Club of Abuja Metro is the largest club in the district and 4th largest in Africa with a membership strength of 104 and 12 Corporate members, Daar Communications PLC (owners of AIT and Raypower FM and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Chairman of the occasion Sen. Aisha Dahiru Ahmed who was also an award recipient appreciated the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro for the gender-friendly atmosphere created which allows the club to be led by women successively.

She was also inducted into the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro as a Horary Member and a polio ambassador by the RIVP Yinka Babalola.

The event also witnessed the investiture of PRIP Jonathan Majiyagbe with the lifetime membership status of Rotary Club of Abuja Metro.

