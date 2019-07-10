Robbers invade Lagos lagoon, steal 2 luxury boats

By Godwin Oritse

DARE devil sea robbers last week invaded the Lagos lagoon and made away with two luxury boats.

Disclosing this in Lagos, a member of the Port Facility Security Officers, PFSO, Forum who prefers to remain anonymous, said that the most recent incident happened on the waterfront of Lagoon Restaurant.

Although Vanguard Maritime Report could not ascertain the owners of the boats but the Marine Police, according to sources close to the PFSO Forum, confirmed the theft of the boats adding that the Police has launched investigations into the matter.

Efforts to get comments from Mr Imohinmi Edger, Commissioner of Police in charge of marine, were futile as phone calls and text messages to his phone were not answered.

Speaking on the development, the Officer in Charge of Marine, Superindent of Police Ben Nwosu, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the boat stolen from the waterfront of Lagoon Restaurant was found a few days after the incident, adding, however, that the engine of the boat was removed.

Nwosu also said that the boat was found around the Falomo Lagoon area of Lagos.