Road transport fare inched up in June — NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Road transport: The average fare paid by passengers for bus journey within city rose slightly by 0.26 percent month-on-month (MoM) to N182.84 in June 2019 from N182.37 in May 2019.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Transport Fare Watch report for June 2019, adding that the fare also rose by 8.26 percent year-on-year (YoY), in spite of the YoY decline in the price of petrol during the period.

However, the prices of Agric eggs, tomatoes, rice and yam dropped in June, reflecting the 0.23 percent drop in the composite food index recorded during the period.

NBS stated: “Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within city increased by 0.26 percent MoM and increased by 8.26 percent YoY to N182.84 in June 2019 from N182.37 in May 2019.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.17 percent MoM and decreased by 7.06 percent YoY to N1,606.92 in June 2019 from N1,604.22 in May 2019.”

The report, however, noted that average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop decreased by 0.36 percent MoM and 10.31 percent YoY to N117.00 in June 2019 from N117.43 in May 2019.

Meanwhile, in its Selected food price watch data for June 2019, NBS stated: “Selected food price watch data for June 2019 reflected that the average price of a dozen of agric eggs medium size decreased YoY by 8.23 percent and increased MoM by 6.55 percent to N495.32 in June 2019 from N464.87 in May 2019 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased YoY by 5.01 percent and MoM by 8.20 percent to N39.30 in June 2019 fromN42.82 in May 2019.”

VANGUARD