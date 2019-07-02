River LG Chair’s revelation: Oil bunkering fuelling killings, kidnappings, cultism in communities

By Davies Iheamnachor

AKINIMA—CHAIRMAN, Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State, Mr. Hope Ikiriko, has revealed that the battle to control oil bunkering business was the major cause of the reckless killings, cultism and kidnappings in Ahoada communities.

Ikiriko, who read the riot act to crude oil thieves and cultists in the area at a special security summit tagged Strategy Session on the Security Architecture and Situational Critique at Akinima, the council’s headquarters, said that cult groups struggle to be in charge of illegal deals.

Ikiriko accused security agencies in the area of not doing enough to end oil theft and criminality.

His words: “Insecurity in Ahoada West in particular bothers on cultism and bunkering. Henceforth, we will begin to see both the military, Police and other security agencies in your farms because there is an order by the Federal government to step up their efforts on security and clamp down on kidnappers, cultists and other criminals.

“They are not coming after you, but after those who have made the area uncomfortable for us. Since the situation had got out of hand, government must be on top of the situation.

“Ahoada West is part of this country and, therefore, they must enforce law and order in this local government area. If your brother and sister are in cult, it is not too late to repent and embrace the amnesty offered by the governor of the state.

“Going forward, for communities where cultism and kidnapping are encouraged, we will toe the line of our governor; we have his full support in this regard. We will not allow crisis in our communities. If you do not want to end the crisis, the law will take its course.

”We are working with the legislature of the council to present an executive bill that is geared towards ensuring the review, profiling and security checks on the youth bodies, and their activities, including the conduct of their elections.”

Not too late to

turn a new leaf

He continued: ”We are willing to give amnesty to repentant cultists, criminals and all those who will repent and turn a new leaf. As we open the window of olive branch, the government will give them support, rebuild and equip them with necessary skills for proper reintegration into the society.

“Enough is enough, cultism, kidnapping and other related activities will not see the light of the day. If you say we will not sleep, you also will not sleep. We will continue to provide every logistics needed for security agencies to tackle the insecurity.”

Monarch fingers youth leaders

Also speaking, HRM, Eze Maxwell Okpara Okpokiri, Eze Igbu Ubie IV, said: “I also want to say our brothers, our children, our friends, relations, those who are the cause of insecurity in Ahoada West, we know them.

“Family chiefs know them, community chiefs know them, youth leaders know them, and we have refused to talk.

“Within your community if there is insecurity, if you are a chief, you will be removed, if you are a youth leader and you cannot report insecurity in your community, you want to condone it, if such report gets to me, you will be removed before I will be removed.”

You can’t defeat govt—DPO

Divisional Police Officer, Akinima, Superintendent Bako, urged the youths to drop arms and embrace peace.

He said: “I will never allow any camp in Ahoada West. Aywhere there is camp in Ahoada West, come and tell me, we have able hands and we will crush them.

“We are trained to fight. Follow the peaceful way and lay down your arms, you cannot defeat government.”