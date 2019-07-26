Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tobi Bakre, others join all-star cast of MTV Shuga Season 4

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTV Shuga Naija’s highly anticipated fourth season has unveiled new and returning actors who will feature on this season of MTV Shuga Naija.

Nigeria’s biggest Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD is joining the new cast of MTV Shuga Naija, alongside Nollywood Veteran, Funsho Adeolu, top actor and show host, Osas Ighodaro, Big Brother 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre, Omowunmi Dada and Belinda Yanga among many others. This year’s cast will feature a mixture of both old and new faces – including three budding stars, who beat off the challenge of over 1,000 other hopefuls at April’s public auditions, to land a role in the award winning TV series.

Returning cast also include Funlola Raimi Aofiyebi, Timini Egbuson, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Bukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Amal Umar, Alvin Abayomi, Helena Nelson and Ruby Akabueze among others.

MTV Shuga has also announced a new partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for the new season; the United Nations body’s key initiatives and messaging are centered on adolescent sexual health, teen pregnancy and family planning among young mothers.

The past seasons have been broadcast in over 61 countries across the world, showing on more than 179 channels and reaching over 720 million households. MTV Shuga Naija will premiere on MTV Base and BET in September 2019.

Vanguard