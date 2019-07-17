Reyenieju lauds Okowa over riverine communities’ roads





Abuja—The recent commissioning of concrete roads in two Ijaw communities of Ogunlaha and Gbaramatu in Delta State by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as historic in the developmental quest of oil-bearing and producing communities of Delta State, and the Niger Delta region at large.

In a chat with Vanguard at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju described the construction of the roads as a milestone, given the terrain of the areas.

Reyenieju noted that ‘’One cannot but commend Governor Okowa for taking such a bold and unparalleled initiative in governance. I urge him not to be deterred.”

Also, the former lawmaker urged Delta State Government to always rise above primordial sentiments and pressures from party members in the choice of contractors, and should be certain of the capacities of any contractor before awarding any job in such areas because of their ecological challenges which are always difficult to surmount by mediocre contractors.

Reyenieju noted that ”the failure of any contractor (after being awarded by the State Government) to execute such jobs in any riverine community will largely be mistakenly seen as failure of government, and also seen by people of such communities as government’s unwillingness to develop their communities.”