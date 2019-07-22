Reviving the School band era, the Neander way

By Chris Onuoha

Back in the days, there were famous band groups originating from High Schools in the country. School bands such as Ofege, Funkees, Survivals, Sweet Breeze, Blo, Cloud 7 and many other that include solo artists were all products of school band.

Not only that they played acceptable music creatively, members of these groups excelled in other chosen careers such as law, medicine and engineering including other reputable profession. Some became influential citizens in the country.

Apparently, Neander International School, at Lekki/Epe expressway, Lagos has set to reawake this era. During their 3rd graduation and prize giving day held on Saturday July 13, at the school hall, the School’s band, as a cynosure to behold, stole the show. The band, comprising both boys and girls, led by their music master thrilled the audience with melodious tunes in different genres such as jazz, orchestra, rhythm & blues and modern highlife beats. The students displayed an enthralling dexterity on musical instruments that was applauded by the audience.

Neander International School owned by Chief Mrs. Modupeola Oguntade wife of the Nigeria High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Justice Oguntade is a full boarding co-educational institution that is inspired by high Christian values with mission to train future leaders.

According to the Principal of the school, Idris Agbaje, he noted that exploration of creative imagination is one of Neander’s core visions. In his opening speech remarks, he said, “Imagination begets creativity” and that there should be no limitation on what children can do with their creative experiences. Agbaje made emphasis on famous scientist, Albert Einstein’s creative experiences, asking parents to allow children to follow their dreams without restriction.

“I would advise parents to strive to let their wards follow the strict and narrow path of life for them to excel. They should not pull them back but rather encourage and let them explore their dreams. Children should be allowed to express their creativity imagination and not to be restricted into a specific profession,” says Agbaje.

Continuing, “It’s the end of a long journey for this students and I still vividly recall these young ones coming in. We try to bring them up; sometimes they cry for missing their homes, sometimes they are happy for being here. Neander is progressing marvelously. We are moving in leaps and bound. This is the 3rd graduation and our numbers keep increasing. We have done some upgrades in facilities in the area of sports and music as you can see today,” he added.

The guest speaker at the event Ronke Shoyombo, DG, Quality Control, Lagos State Ministry of Education in her speech admonished the students to be of good behaviour and make use of their time well. She said, “Working hard is not the end means but working smart.” She spoke of values and manners that are better than high result with despicable behaviour.

“After today’s event, you will be free to begin to experience the educational standard you learned from this school. You must put on the colour of total commitment for creative works and good values,” Shoyombo added.

Vanguard