Residents make barricades with corpses as bandits kill 11 in 9 Katsina villages

KATSINA—Not fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed in a fresh attack launched by bandits on nine villages of Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State, Saturday evening.

Following the attack, angry residents staged a protest with the corpses of persons killed, barricading for hours major highway linking major parts of the state, the state capital and the southern part, Funtua axis.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits stormed Pauwa, Katoge, Danhayi, Gidan Guge, Kaurawa, Jan Bago, Kadanya, Gidan Kwaki and Lambar Kantoma villages.

It was gathered from locals that of the 11 persons killed, eight were from Katoge and three in Yar Kuka villages.

Irked by the attacks, some villagers took the corpses to the palace of Sarkin Pauwan Katsina, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal, and later to the Chairman of Kankara Local Government Area, Anas Isah Kankara.

After much pleading, the protesters allowed the funeral prayers to be performed.

The protest by the residents, who barricaded the roads for hours, left commuters travelling along the route stranded.