Request for Fulani vigilante, an agenda to islamise Nigeria – Pastor Okafor

By Evelyn Usman and Yinka Olatona

The request by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to establish Fulani vigilance team in the South East has received knocks from the General Overseer of Greater Liberation City Church, GLC Ojodu ,Lagos , Pastor Chris Okafor, who described it as agenda to islamise the country.

But the Federal Government had described news of the alleged planned move to islamise the country as false.

Pastor Okafor, in an interview to mark the end of a three-day church programme titled, ‘Two nights with the King’ , called on governors in the South East not to approve establishment of the Fulani vigilante in their states, stressing that the move had a clandestine undertone of alleged islamisation agenda.

He said, ” The proposed plan is demonic and satanic. It is an agenda to islamize the people. One day, herdsmen will just take over a community and install an Emir but it will not stand and it will not work in the name of Jesus.

“I have said it over and over again that it is a ploy to infiltrate the people and to take over the country, but it will not work.

We have our people, we know our terrain better, you cannot guide my house more than I do. If we truly need more hands to secure our land, then, State Police should be the answer, as being clamoured.

“How can you get a herdsman who is not part of your community, who does not believe in what you believe, to come and secure you? It shows they are up to something. We are no kids , we know their plans and we will resist and reject it”.

He therefore, called on the need for Nigerians to pray and defend their territory “because the way it is going and the way they are throwing it to the faces of the people is a serious affront and if we keep quiet ,we don’t know what they will do next .We are saying this because of the interest of our children .Some of us have lived more than half of our years on earth but we see danger ,we see our children becoming slaves and this, we must resist” .

Already, he said, a test run was being carried out in Kaduna state . “ If it works, other states will follow. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, went to court over the move in Kaduna and it was overturned.

“These people have been seriously empowered, and if you proscribed some set of people who have never killed or have not recorded violence like the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), and you allow a group to carry arms ,kidnap people and rape women, then, something is wrong.

“There is rumour making the round of a move to give herdsmen N100 billion to float a radio station. Nigeria is a circular nation and not an Islamic nation” He stated.

He blamed the problems in Nigeria on what he described as disunity about Christian leaders.

He said, ” The problem of Christianity is that we are not united .Many are busy building their own empires , forgetting that they are shepherds commissioned to guide the flocks. Most of us are interested in making money and do not care about the suffering masses. Let us unite and fight the common enemies of Nigeria”.

Earlier, a guest preacher from Ghana , Bishop William Duncan , charged Christian leaders to follow the steps of Jesus Christ , by going out to look for lost sheep, adding that they should desist from preaching against tithes.

He said, “The issue of tithe has been settled in the old and new testaments. There is no argument about it .Those who are arguing about where to pay their tithes ,should read their Bible very well”

Vanguard