Reps urge FG to release N10bn intervention fund for Plateau IDPs

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to redeem its pledge of N10 billion intervention fund to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau.

The call followed a motion by Rep. Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau) at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mwadkwon noted with concern, the mass murder of June 18, 2018 which affected more than 20 communities in Gashish, Gana Ropp Forom and Bachit District of Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

”Almost one year after, no single arrest and prosecution has been made.

”We are worried that crimes of this nature have continued to harvest our people across the constituency, causing the agrarian communities to abandon their farms and settlements.

”This has threatened food security, productivity and worsen the unemployment indices, particularly the last onslaught on Kangoro in Bum Ward of Riyom LGA ,” he said.

Although Mwadkwon acknowledged the FG’s effort in tackling security challenges in the country, he said ”this is grossly inadequate as violence is escalating on daily basis.”

The lawmaker noted that the development has caused untold hardship characterised by famine, communicable diseases, maternal and child mortality.

According to him, the number of out-of-school children has risen to about 2000 pupils and students across these communities because they cannot have access to education.

He put the total number of pupils in 11 IDP camps situated at Raworo, COCIN Ban Heipang, Gassa and other areas at 13, 000.

Mwadkwon, however, said that though the federal government had pledged the sum of N10 billion as intervention fund solely to carter for the immediate needs of the IDPs, the fund is yet to be released.

Rep. Musa Baggus (PDP-Plateau), Okon Aching (PDP-Akwa Ibom), were among lawmakers who supported the motion.

When Gbajabiamila put the motion to vote, the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.

The House therefore mandated the Committee on National Emergency Management Agency when constituted and other relevant agencies to urgently swing into action to resettle and rebuild the destroyed communities.

It urged the federal government to Immediately release the N10 billion meant for the resettlement to the committee in Plateau charged with the responsibility for commencement of the project.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education (UBE) to assist the state government to commence the rebuilding of all the 17 affected primary and secondary schools.

It urged the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to also assist the state government to commence rebuilding of all destroyed health facilities.