*as similar call to Kaduna govt. divides members

*House currently in executive session

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu to shun the court orders on the release of the detained leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky .

This followed an amendment to a motion on the need to stem the rising incidence of attacks and insecurity occasioned by the violent protests of the movement sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Shamdudeen from Kano State.

Hon. Herman Hembe from Benue State had suggested that the motion be amended to accommodate urging the President to obey the court orders and release Elzazaky.

But the naysayers shut down the motion when subjected to a voice vote by Speaker Femi Gbajabimila.

The same fate almost befell another amendment by Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu from Anambra who forwarded an amendment specifically calling on the Kaduna State government to also release Elzazaky.

When put to vote, the naysayers almost had their way again.

But sensing a tie in the respective responses of “yea”, and “nay” sayers, the speaker called for a division.

“I am going to do the division right here and now”, Gbajabiamila said.

At this juncture, the House became rowdy and swiftly dissolved into an executive session.

At the moment, members are still in the closed meeting.

Details later…

