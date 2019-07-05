Reps leadership: Do not test resolve of this House, Gbaja warns Chinda’s faction

Sets up c’ttee to probe attempt at mace snatching

Names Doguwa House Leader

Akpatason, Onyejiocha, Monguno make list of principal officers

As PDP summons Elumelu, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—The leadership crisis in the House of Representatives continued, yesterday, with the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, warning members, especially Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), not to test the resolve of the House.

The warning came on the heels of the crisis that trailed Wednesday’s plenary over the announcement of the principal officers for the minority parties in the House.

It will be recalled that no sooner had the speaker announced Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu from Enugu State, Deputy Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani, Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as the Deputy Minority Whip than Chinda raised objection to the development.

He was later to tell journalists that, he as Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema from Anambra State as the Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde from Kaduna State as the Minority Whip and Muriano Ajibola from Oyo State as Deputy Minority Whip were the persons endorsed for the offices.

At the resumption of plenary, yesterday, Chinda and his colleagues took over the designated seats for the minority officers, and this delayed the commencement of plenary traditionally billed for 11 am.

Gbajabiamila’s procession, including his deputy, Idris Wase, and other minority officers, led by Elumelu, did not enter the chambers until 12:10.

The drama

Walking down the aisle, the leadership exchanged pleasantries with members, and when the speaker eventually said the prayers, there came a chorus “amen” from the floor.

But in an unusual manner, the speaker said the amen was not loud enough, which prompted a louder response

His remarks that he had examined and approved the proceedings of Wednesday’s plenary were also greeted with thunderous claps and applause.

The import of this was that by the approval of the proceedings, the announcement of Elumelu’s faction as principal officers for the minority parties were valid.

Entering the chamber, Elumelu and other officers ignored Chinda who had taken their seats and took seats elsewhere.

Immediately afterwards, Chinda raised a point of order. He had hardly done that when the speaker retorted, saying ‘’without asking you what your point of order is, you are overruled.’’

Chinda, however, persisted with a call for point of order, with the speaker again restating: “We don’t recognise you; you are not in your allocated seat.

“We have allocated seats. If you are not seated in your allocated seat, you will not be recognised. Number two, I want to make it abundantly clear, do not test the resolve of this House; you will be forced to regret.”

Sets up c’ttee to probe attempt at mace snatching

Shortly afterwards, Benjamin Kalu from Abia State raised a point of order, Order 6, which bothers on Privileges Act, backing it up with Section 19, 2004, Laws of the Federation.

Speaking on the order, he recalled Wednesday’s brouhaha and the attempt to snatch the mace, and called for investigation and punishment of the culprit.

He said: “There was an attempt to destroy the integrity of this House. Are we now allowed to become Sergeant-at-Arms?

“My prayer is that this House constitutes a committee to look into what happened, so we will feel safe in this House and to prevent it from happening again.”

Ruling on the matter, Gbajabiamila said: “It is a matter of privilege that does not require debate, just a ruling. On that note, we will refer the matter and the gentleman who was named to an ad hoc ethics committee.”

Point of order

At this point, Tajudeen Yusuf raised another point of order, citing Order 7(5), which stipulates that the names of the principal officers were supposed to be circulated but were not in the votes and proceedings.

The speaker’s response was simply “noted,” with Chinda again raising his hand for another point of order.

This persistence perhaps angered Gbajabiamila who now addressed him frontally, saying “Hon. Chinda, do not try my resolve; you are not in your allocated seat.”

In the same vein, Mark Gbillah from Benue State also raised another point of order, citing Order 6(2) which deals on Matters of Privilege.

Gbillah said he considered his privilege breached by the speaker who he said spoke as if he was issuing a threat to members.

“I consider my privilege breached,” he said.

Hardly had he finished speaking when Gbajabiamila retorted, saying “please, look at your dictionary meaning of threat and warning.”

The speaker subsequently hit the gavel and proceeded with the plenary.

Pleas

Towards the end of session, Dan Asoquo from Cross River State raised a point of oder, calling the attention of the speaker to Order 8, Rule 2.

He pleaded with the speaker to forget the event of Wednesday, apparently asking him not to constitute the probe panel.

He said: “I do not want us to go back to what happened yesterday (Wednesday). I want to use this privilege to enjoin Mr. Speaker that our duty as lawmakers is to protect the integrity of this House.

‘’I am a member of Peoples Democratic Party; I want to enjoin you to let go of what happened yesterday (Wednesday). We accept your leadership. We accept your rule. We will go back home and resolve what happened. There is no victor, no vanquished. We are serving the Nigerian people.”

Responding, the speaker said that the committee would still be constituted but noted that it was up to it to dictate the next line of action.

“For me, what happened yesterday (Wednesday) was not about me; it was about the institution, which I have committed to build. Speakers will come and go, but the institution will remain.

“We also have a procedure. I have accepted your position. The motion, the process continues. We will read the names and refer the person to that committee. The committee will decide whether there is breach or not.

“We can’t arrest the process now. Anybody can bring a motion. Until a motion to rescind is brought, there is very little we can do,” the speaker said.

Eventually, he read out the names of the panel, making the Deputy Minority Leader, Peter Akpatason from Edo State the chairman.

Names Doguwa House Leader

Meanwhile, the speaker, yesterday, at plenary, named Ado Doguwa as the Majority Leader of the 9th House.

Doguwa who hails from Kano State, was the immediate past Chief Whip of the 8th House of Representatives.

Similarly, the speaker also announced Mohammed Monguno from Borno State as the Chief Whip of the House, while the position of Deputy Majority Leader was given to Peter Akpatason from Edo State.

Similarly, office of the Deputy Whip was given to Nkiruka Onyejiocha from Abia State.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila said the announcement was in line with Order 7, rule 4 of the House on the constitution of majority leadership.

PDP summons Elumelu, others

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday summoned its members named by Femi Gbajabiamila as minority leaders, for a meeting.

The decision of the party, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, was taken at its 473rd National Executive Council meeting, yesterday.

He said: “The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the Constitution of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10 am.”