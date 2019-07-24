Reps launch probe on rape of blind girls in Abuja Schools

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- The House of Representatives, Wednesday, resolved to investigate circumstances behind the alleged rape of blind students in two schools in Jabi and Kuje areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by their teachers.

The resolution followed two different motions brought to the House.

The first motion was sponsored by Hon. Onuh Blessing who said that the case of rape of minors were on the increase.

Moving the motion, she said: “a worse form of rape and assault against blind girls was uncovered at the Federal Capital Territory School of the blind located at Jabi district of the FCT.

“Also note that FCT Administration officials who visited the school were shocked: the revelations made by the students and teachers over a blind teacher and one other visually impaired who regularly raped and assaulted girls at the school

“Concerned that a teacher in the school, one Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, has since become infamous for leading the blind students into hotel rooms where he drugged them to sleep before raping them;

“Aware that the school authority has confirmed six reported cases of rape against Mr. Ebenezer Olateju;

“Also aware that another blind teacher, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma, was found to be notorious in fiddling with the breast and other sensitive parts of the blind girl’s bodies”.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the relevant department of the Nigerian police to carry out a thorough and proactive investigation into the matter.

It also urged the House to take a firm position in support of capital punishment for perpetrators of rape and violence against under-aged girls.

The committee set up to investigate the matter would make appropriate recommendations and report back to the House for further legislative actions.

Similarly, considering the second motion titled ” Need to Investigate the Molestation of Pupils of the Deaf and Dumb School at Kuje, Abuja”, sponsored by Hon. Musa Mohammed Pali, the House urged the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide adequate security in schools across the country to prevent such incidents from continuing.

Moving the motion earlier, Hon. Pali said: “The House notes a report on tension at the School for the Deaf and Dumb in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by suspected cultists;

“Also notes that the school, which accommodates little children, both boys and girls of between 5-6 years who are mostly defenseless and vulnerable, is being invaded regularly by cultists who abduct and molest the children;

“Concerned that those children have special needs and cannot easily or freely communicate the abuses and other forms of ill-treatment meted to them;

“Aware that the Federal Ministry of Education had been intimated of the serious brutality and sodomy going on in the school and the Permanent Secretary led a delegation to the school which confirmed the incidents;

“Also concerned that since concluding investigation into the matter by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Nigeria Police Force, no action has been taken on the matter”.

The Ad-hoc Committee would visit the school to obtain first-hand information on the matter and also interface with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Nigeria Police Force on the outcome of their investigation into the matter.

