Reps: Confusion as Chinda ignores Gbaja, takes Minority Leader’s seat

…. As Gbajabiamila refuses to recognise Chinda

By Anthony Ogbonna

There was confusion at the ongoing plenary in the house of representative as Kingsley Chinda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ignored the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and took the Minority Leadership seat supposed to be for Ndudi Elumelu who was announced by the Speaker Yesterday as the Minority Leader of the house.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has refused to recognise Mr Chinda who continuously tried to raise a point of order.

Recall that the PDP has forwarded a list of its choice members for the various minority positions, with Kingsley Chinda recommended for the Minority Leadership position.

But the Speaker had ignored the list yesterday and instead, had announced Ndudi Elumelu for the position following a letter signed by 99 other minority political parties in the house.

Before adjourning plenary to today Thursday, there was exchange of fists among members of the house even as some dived for the mace but were stopped from seizing it.

But Today’s drama at the chambers saw the PDP lawmakers in total rejection of those announced as minority officers.

Hon. Elumelu, is from Delta State and he was named by the Speaker as the Minority Leader.