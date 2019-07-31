Report any negative action of N/Assembly but… – Gbajabiamila tells Journalists

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has asked Journalists covering the parliament not to spare any of their negative actions.

He however urged them to be guided by the ethnics of the profession and the tenets of investigative journalism.

Gbajabiamila made the remarks during a parley with the correspondents at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

He said that the House cannot function effectively and deliver on its democratic mandate without the input of the media, describing Journalists as equally stakeholders in the task of nation building.

“Nation building is a joint task not just about the Members; it also includes those of you in the fourth Estate of the Realm. We will be working together and working together means a lot of things. It means that we are going to be developing Nigeria together. You are an intrinsic part of the business of lawmaking that is why you are called the fourth Estate of the Realm. Your reporting is extremely crucial when it comes to nation building.

“I am going to charge you, we have to be very honest to ourselves, reporting sometimes is not accurate as it should. I know every profession has its ethics and I implore that you continue to stick to these practical considerations as much as you can. Sometimes you see screaming headline and if you read the story, it has no relationship with whatsoever with the headline. Sometimes you see anonymous source for stories that are negative that have no semblance of the truth. Unfortunately, once you report, your reports are read by millions of people.

“It is not every time that the National Assembly can be rebutting and rebutting. It shows a disconnect when we are supposed to be working together. That is not to say that you should only be reporting positive stories about the House. No. This is the part of check and balances. If there is any negative, don’t waste time, don’t hesitate, report it. But imbibe the culture of investigative journalism and not speculative journalism that will sometimes say nothing but flames the anger of the constituents. There are unintended consequences when you do that. Some of these unintended consequences can even lead to something very drastic. It is duty or responsibility on our part that we report accurately and report the truth”, he said.

