Ossai Nicholas Ossai is a lawmaker representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. In this interview, he gives an insight into the kind of bipartisan relationship to expect from members of the House.

Some are of the view that the unity displayed by members of the House across party lines may not last. What is your take on that?

The choice of the Speaker was a game of intrigues and members had to make a choice among the two best people who presented themselves. I think both of them were really qualified for the job. Gbaja being one of the longest-serving legislators in the country today has an in-depth knowledge of the legislature. Bago is a two-time chairman of committees and highly exposed in the banking industry before coming into politics. Both of them contested keenly but members thought differently that it was the time of Gbajabiamila and he was elected. I believe he is competent enough to protect the legislature. It was a good one and I think he should be magnanimous in victory, to reach out to everybody. The quality of people who are going to be appointed into committees, matters. There is nothing wrong in appointing a first-timer into a committee as chairman, judging from where the person is coming from. I believe they should be mentored. There is what we call cognate experience on the job. It is completely different from where they are coming from. They have to understand the institution very well before they are made chairmen of committees. I believe that the Speaker being an experienced person will be able to put the institution in the right direction. There is nothing wrong in making newcomers, deputies, of committees.

Gbaja has a relationship with a lot of people and the relationship has also helped. The PDP did not make a quick decision or probably did not galvanize its caucus very well. At that time, a lot of members had already aligned differently, so it was difficult for such decisions to be completely obeyed and that was what reflected. The election showed the majority of the people wanted Gbaja to be the Speaker. People have spoken and that is the way of the legislature. The most important thing is for them to put their act together and work to defend the interest of the average person. We were elected to be the voices of the people and form a national consensus on issues. I believe that patronage should not be the order of the day but the most important thing is that our best should be selected in key positions, that is the way to go and that is the way I can advise Mr Speaker and I want my colleagues to see it that way. We need legislation in key areas. I think that is the direction the ninth Assembly should look into.

There are fears that external influence would eventually become a factor in the House. Do you see that happening?

I think Gbaja was able to define himself this time of which he couldn’t do in the past. In the past, he was looking at the party and some leaders of his party to install him but this time, he reached out to members and defined his ambition.

Talking about the committees, the National Chairman of All Progressives Party, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, before now, said sensitive committees are going to be occupied by APC members only. How possible is that?

I think the Speaker was able to take a stand on the issue, by saying the opposition will be key committees just as the ruling party. That means it contradicts probably what the party chairman who does not understand the institution talked about. When you are talking from outside as an outsider, you might be able not to be in tune with what takes place in the legislature but Gbaja having been there as a fifth timer understands the institution and clearly defines what the institution is all about. The institution means a lot in terms of ranking and ranking goes a long way by defining what experience means to the institution. I think the APC National Chairman has a poor understanding of how the institution works. The National Assembly is completely a separate institution that cannot be pocketed by any organ of government.

On relationship

I think the old members understand themselves very well. To me, as a new member going into the National Assembly, all you need to do is to just keep your head calm, learn from the process and understand the institution and then you begin to align and realign. You need other constituencies to support you. It is a place to start relationships and partner in the interest of the nation.

Everyone that ran for the speakership position cited the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature as what they would fight. Do you foresee a difference this time?

If am elected me to scrutinise the activities of another organ of government, there is no way there won’t be conflict. In fact, the constitution envisaged conflicts. The ability to have a consensus depends on the maturity of those leading at that particular point. I believe has been there for the fifth time, Gbaja would be a bridge-builder. I believe that having come from a party that believes in him, he would be a bridge-builder. I have been in the legislature since 1999 and I understand the institution very well. The executive and the legislature should be able to have a compromise on how budget issues should be addressed. There should be a compromise on issues of taxation, critical infrastructure like roads network, and job creation among others.

What priority areas do you want the House to focus on?

The Ajaokuta Steel Company should be revived through legislation. Ajaokuta can give jobs to almost 100,000 persons. Our youths are suffering. The second priority is security. When you empower people, the tendency of being involved in kidnapping will not be there, the tendency to get involved in banditry will not be there, and the tendency to be initiated into Boko Haram will not be there.

When the policing system is decentralised, crime would be properly fought. The third one is the restructuring of the country. Any legislation that can restructure this country will be good for Nigerians.