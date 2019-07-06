Teen actress’ mother, Rita Daniels has started enjoying the spoils of her daughter’s marriage to the billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko as she recently hit location to shoot some scenes aboard the billionaire’s private jet.

In some pictures and videos of the movie titled “ The Enemy I know” and posted by the star actor of the film, Ninolowo Bolanle, a scene involving Ninolowo and some actresses was shot inside a private jet which a close source has hinted belongs to the billionaire.

Actor Ninolowo plays the role of a spoilt billionaire son on spending spree, high on alcohol with many girls to play with. Also in the film are Sola Sobowale, Rita Daniels herself, Regina Daniel, Ken Erics, Tana Adelana, Jide Kosoko, Desmond Elliot, Broda Shaggi, Naira Marley Wole Aroleand many others.

In one of the pictures posted by the actor, the billionaire was seen welcoming the actor to a residence which could be one of the billionaire’s properties.