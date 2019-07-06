Redouble efforts, explore new opportunities, Akeredolu charges cabinet members

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised his cabinet members to redouble efforts and explore fresh opportunities in order to break new grounds and take the state to greater heights.

Recalls that Akeredolu, on Friday, assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers and moved some old ones to new ministries.

Akeredolu’s advice was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday by Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The governor, who said that the changes were effected in good faith and in the utmost interest of the state, urged the people to take maximum advantage of the development.

He noted that slowness to change usually meant fear of the new, and said that the changes effected in the cabinet and the new appointments were intended to re-tool the system.

He said that the collective welfare of the people and toeing the path to new frontiers for the actualisation of the administration’s five-point agenda necessitated the change.

The governor assured the people of his continued commitment and unwavering dedication to leaving the state better than he met it.