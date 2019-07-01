Recover, N26.7trillion, $322m, N500b missing under Buhari’s administration, PDP begs NASS

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely five hours a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of the sums of $8,435,788.84 (Eight Million Four Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Eight Dollars Eighty Four Cents) and N9.1billion (Nine Billion One Hundred and Eighty Five Million Three Hundred and twenty Four Thousand Three Hundred and twenty Five Naira Fifty Three Kobo), traced to the wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pleaded with the National Assembly to invoke its power under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to recover cumulatively the sums of N26.7trillion, $322m, and N500 billion allegedly missing under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

In a statement signed by kola ologbondiyan, the Party’s publicity secretary, obtained by Vanguard, PDP urged NASS to investigate the widespread insecurity, economic depression, treasury looting, abuse of office and violations that stamped the Buhari-led administration since May 2015.

The statement reads thus: “We urge the federal legislature to protect the interest of millions of suffering Nigerians by invoking its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by government officials and leaders of the APC in the last four years.

“The PDP holds that a legislative action has become imperative, as the @MBuhari Presidency has failed to give cogent explanation on the alleged looting of over N9 trillion through sleazy oil contracts as detailed in the leaked @NNPCgroup memo; a situation that directly points to officials culpability.

Nigerians also want the @nassnigeria to investigate the issues surrounding the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies, as well as the alleged looting of over N2.6 trillion in shady oil subsidy regime.

The @OfficialPDPNig urges the @nassnigeria to also investigate the alleged siphoning of $322m repatriated funds as well as the trillions of naira stolen under shady projects such as the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others.

The party notes that only recently, the wife of Mr. President, @aishambuhari, raised the alarm that over N500 billion meant for poverty alleviation under the @OfficialAPCNg-led government did not get to the designated beneficiaries.

The @OfficialPDPNig holds that the humongous looting under the @MBuhari administration is directly responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians have been subjected to in the last four years.

Our party therefore urges the @nassnigeria to save the nation by recovering and channeling the stolen funds towards the welfare of Nigerians, while the culprits face the law.”