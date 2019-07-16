Real estate: Adron Homes targets South Africa, Ghana, other markets

By Gabriel Olawale

Adron Homes and Properties Limited, a Lagos-based real estate firm, has concluded plans to take over the South Africa, Ghana, Cameroun and Kenya real estate sector to assist in reducing the gap in housing deficits in these countries.

The Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, Dr. Adetola Emmanuel-King, disclosed the plans in Lagos at the unveiling ceremony of the special Ileya festival promo to mark the firm’s 7th year anniversary.

Emmanuel-King, added that his company’s involvement in these countries’ real sector would also assist Nigerians residing there to serve as link towards owing property back home.

The Group Managing Director, who was represented by the Group Chief Responsibility Officer, Mrs. Fisayo Oloruntoba, explained that their involvement in the foreign real sector was to further replicate the firm’s Nigeria’s housing model in these countries.

“It gladdens my heart to let you know that part of our plan in this year, 2019, is to establish our presence in some West African countries,” Emmanuel-King added.

Aside the planned foreign real sector investment, he noted that five additional estates have been developed by the firm to cater for the citizens’ housing needs across the country.

Earlier, the Group Executive Secretary of the firm, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, stated that the promotion was aimed at making houses available to all Nigerians.