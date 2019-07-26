Re-run poll at Ajeromi-Ifelodun marred by violence, malpractices – Witnesses

By Onozure Dania

THE Ajeromi-Ifelodun House of Representatives Constituency Election Tribunal sitting at Ikeja, Lagos has been told by witnesses, who mounted the witness box so far, that the re-run election in the constituency was marred by violence and electoral malpractices.

The petitioners’ witnesses testified that the re-run election held on April 27, 2019, to elect House of Representatives member for Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State was not free and fair.

Mrs. Rita Orji and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are petitioners, while Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, All Progressives Congress, APC, and Kolawole Taiwo are respondents.

The petitioners were represented by Tochukwu Nweke, while Pedro Lawan, SAN, and George Ibrahim represented the respondents.

Counsel to the respondents stated that the objections and arguments will be contained in their written addresses.

One of the witnesses, Chukwuma Igwe, in her evidence in chief, told the tribunal, that “The election of February 23 was not peaceful as there was violence on the day of election of April 27. There were violence and harassment of voters in the re-run.”

Another witness, Mrs. Evelyn Emelayo: “I was driven away from the polling unit, where I was assigned to be an agent (during the re-run).”

Asked during cross-examination if she knew whether there was re-run at her polling unit because the election of February 23 was cancelled, she said: “I do not know if there was a re-run because I was chased away from the polling unit.”

Another witness told the tribunal, “I was told that if I came closer, they would kill me that this is not our land. When I called the attention of the police officer attached to my polling unit, he was threatened that his uniform could be removed if he intervened.”

INEC had declared the February 23 House of Representatives election in the constituency inconclusive, over over-voting, non-compliance with the usage of smart card readers and violence as reasons.

