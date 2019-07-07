Breaking News
Quest for material gains by preachers hindering God’s work in Nigeria – Fr Ekereoku

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – PRIEST in charge of Carmelite Catholic Community, GRA, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ekereoku has disclosed that inordinate quest for  material gains is the biggest challenge confronting the work of God in the country.

Fr. Ekereoku who made this observation during a church service on Sunday at the church premises, urged the clergies to focus on evangelism and preaching the word of God to the congregation.
“In the society today, the greatest challenge preachers of God’s gospel are facing is material things. Most of the preachers have lost focus on why they are made the priest, pastors, evangelist and focused on material things”, He disclosed.
He also urged the parents to start evangelism in their house and immediate parents before going out to preach the gospel to the general public, saying the greatest evangelism is when you discuss the word of God together and pray together with your household.
“Before you go out to preach the gospel make sure you started the evangelism with your immediate family. Those that pray together, live together in peace and the best way to spread the gospel is when you start it with your household”, He disclosed.
In his homely, the priest pointed out the need to be vigilant over the suspended NUGA settlement, saying that federal government would come with another name to deceive our people and establish it.
“The suspension of NUGA settlement by the federal government is not the end of it. All of us need to be vigilant because a lot of money was budgeted for the project. They will come out with another name to deceive us and establish it”, He said.
