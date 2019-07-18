Public service: FG to build synergy with state governments

By Festus Ahon

THE Federal Government, yesterday, restated its resolve to build strong synergy with state governments and support capacity for quality analysis for public service to manage the transition in government.

Speaking during a meeting with Secretaries to State Governments of the South-South zone, hosted by the Delta State Government in Asaba, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha stressed the need to develop synergy through Cabinet Affairs Office, CAO at state and federal levels.

Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Head of Service, Dr Magdalene Ajani emphasized the need to reposition the CAO to achieve its vision, reiterating that the CAO remains an indispensable tool to actualise policy of the government which is required to address the challenges facing the country over the years.

According to him, the strategic role of CAO in the effective delivery of government policies and projects cannot be ignored, saying; “In most developed countries, CAO is a decision mechanism that supports government decision making. It also supports the capacity for quality analysis for public service to manage the transition in government.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who also spoke at the meeting, said the event was no doubt significant, adding that it embraces participants who play a critical role in the policy development and implementation in improving the lives of Nigerians.

Okowa represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie said the meeting would go a long way to enhance sub-regional growth and development, urging participants to be fully involved in the proceedings of the meeting so as to get ideas to solve problems of socio-economic development in the region.

