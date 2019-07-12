Public Health: ISCEA, ARC partner to drive supply chain talent pool in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

International Supply Chain Education Alliance, ISCEA, is partnering with Africa Resource Centre, ARC to spur a Supply Chain, SC, talent pool in Nigeria to drive supply chain transformation and impacting the nation’s supply chain as well as the health ecosystems.

The partnership between ISCEA and ARC will, amongst other things, strengthen existing programmes within the ARC academy and provide certification programme opportunities for supply chain experts within the public, private and academia ecosystem.

The programme is also aimed at increasing the number of trained professionals with practical skills in public health and private sector supply chain systems in the country.

Some of the benefits of the ISCEA certification includes supply chain professional development initiative for participants in the ARC Academy, especially, equipping staffers of the Government with hands-on skills to conduct supply chain transformation initiatives at the various health facilities and enabling them to undertake supply chain management processes within the facility according to international best practices.

According to the President and CEO of ISCEA, Lalith DeSilva, “For the next 5 years, every year, ISCEA will award 100 scholarships to future leaders of Nigeria to obtain ISCEA Supply Chain Programs such as CSCA (Certified Supply Chain Analyst) and CHSCA (Certified HealthCare Supply Chain Analyst). The total value awarded is US$550,000. We are delighted to make these scholarships available to the future leaders of Nigeria. This program is ideal for those planning to enter the field of supply chain management whether they are directly or indirectly involved with customers, suppliers, the flow of materials, information, or part of improvement initiatives such as creating a lean supply chain. We are thankful to have the support of ARC Academy to manage the programme for us.”

On his part, Regional Director, ARC, Azuka Okeke noted that the ARC through its Academy (ARC Academy) is fostering a supply chain revolution in Nigeria by providing foundational skills for supply chain management, logistics to participants, gaining certifications in Supply Chain Management Programmes as well as undertaking capstone projects that address real-life challenges within Nigeria’s healthcare space including vaccine management, among others.

The relevance of ISCEA certification to Nigeria’s public health space is that it would help establish a pool of supply chain experts within the public health sector with increased skill availability for effective supply chain governance and leadership.

It will also lead to a reduction in morbidity and mortality due to increased product availability and increase commodity security and patient satisfaction at the health facility.

ISCEA is a global institution that promotes supply chain knowledge worldwide for manufacturing, service, and health industry professionals.

ISCEA is the developer of the internationally recognized programmes of Certified Supply Chain Manager (CSCM), Certified Supply Chain Analyst (CSCA), Certified Healthcare Supply Chain Analyst (CHSCA), Certified Lean Master (CLM), Certified BlockChain Supply Chain Professional (CBSCP), Certified Supply Chain Technology Professional (CSCTP), Certified Demand Driven Planner (CDDP) and others.

ARC is an independent advisor that supports Ministries of Health to enable them to build resilient supply chains that can assist to get medicines and health products to their point of need. Through connecting, complementing and collaborating with the private sector, academia, donor organisations, and implementing partners, ARC assists governments to meet their public health goals through meaningful partnerships.