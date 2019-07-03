Prominent pastors’ silence over Busola Dakolo’s rape saga odd — Alibaba

Rotimi Agbana

Veteran comedian and businessman, Alibaba, has shared his thoughts on the rape allegation singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo, levelled against the General Overseer, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, in a viral video interview which surfaced on social media during the early hours of Friday, June 28, 2019.

While refusing to take sides with either Busola or Pastor Fatoyinbo, the humour merchant frowned at prominent Nigerian pastors who have maintained silence ever since news of the matter broke on the internet. In his opinion, their silence is rather odd than normal.

“It’s a bit odd that many pastors of prominent churches are mute on this topic of rape. It makes me wonder what is really happening. When it’s a political subject they all lend their voices, now its rape in the church but they are all mute. When it comes to preaching against what members of the congregations are doing wrong, it’s in Volumes 1, 2 and 3. Fornication, smoking, indecent dressing, drinking, nightclubbing, polygamy, divorce, robbery, domestic violence, terrorism, being stingy, racism, corruption, greed, homosexuality, adultery, mixing with bad gang. But touch not the Lord’s anointed and do my prophets no harm”, he said.

Though the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Pastor Poju Oyemade has broken silence on the matter, the likes of Pastor Williams Kumuyi, General Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer, Living Faith Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, alongside many other prominent Nigerian pastors have refused to speak on the matter.