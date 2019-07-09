By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Majority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, has said the committees set up by the House to investigate some government parastatals, agencies and abandoned housing estate projects in the state are not meant to witch-hunt anyone.

The House had set up committees to investigate Abia State Polytechnic, Aba; Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State; Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu; College of Health Technology, Aba; Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, among others.

It also set up a committee to investigate abandoned housing estates in the state.

Akpulonu told Vanguard in Aba that the House resolved to set up committees to investigate why the affected agencies and parastatals owe their workers despite generating revenue and receiving subventions from government and also ascertain why some housing estates were abandoned across the state.

He said: “The House would like to assure Abia people that the investiga-tions are not being carried out to witch-hunt anyone.

“The committee on estates was set up to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the estates.

“The House is not happy that communities may have donated their land for development projects only for them to be abandoned and turned to hideouts for criminals.

“As for the committees set up on parastatals and agencies, our interest is to ascertain why they cannot pay their workers despite generating revenue and receiving subventions from the government.

“As a pro-people House, the interest of the state is our motivating factor in conducting these probes.

“Every stakeholder would be happy with our findings and report. People should be assured that there are no plans to witch-hunt anyone.

“However, the House will be bold. We will not hesitate to recommend sanctions for any erring parastatal or agency to serve as deterrent to others.”

