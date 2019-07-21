Prisons decongestion: NPS urges court to adjudicate cases with technological facilities

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – FOLLOWING the prisons reform and decongestion initiative, Nigerian Prison Service, NPS, Enugu command, has requested that courts should introduce use of technological facilities for easy adjudication of cases.

The new CP, Enugu prisons command, CP Emelue Joseph who made this request during the handing over ceremony at his office in Enugu, disclosed that delay in judgement contributes to prisons congestion in Nigeria.

According to him; “if court should have machine that transcribe words to written during hearing or interrogation that judgement would be delivered faster and easier, rather than written down with pen and waiting to go through it”.

CP, Joseph also charged Nigeria police to help in prisons decongestion by forming the habit of solving problems of petty offenders, or communal problems in their office without remanding them to court for further hearing.

Joseph who urged government at all level to improve the economy of the country, said that nobody is born a criminal or a violent person but the hardship witnessed in the society has led many into crime.

“The Nigerian police should also help us in fight to decongest prisons. In a case of petty offenders and communal crisis, police is supposed to settle it in their office without remanding them. Case is said to be settled if its settled from the root not in the court. We should learn to settle case ourselves without involving police or going to court”, He said.

Commending governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his government support to enhance the life of inmates and his encouragment towards prisons reform in Enugu state prisons, promised that they would extend hands of partnership with state government.

Earlier, former CP, Ndubisi Ogbodo, in his handing over speech expressed happiness over the improvement witnessed in Enugu prisons courtesy of presidential prisons reform and decongestion initiative committee and governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s assistant.

CP Ogbodo who disclosed that 4 inmates in Enugu maximum prisons recently graduated from National Open University, urged the new CP to key into the rehabilitation of inmates.

It was gathered in a statement by the command Public Relation Officer, Monday Chukwuemeka that CP Ogbodo was deployed to zonal headquarters, Zone G, Benin, Edo state while Joseph was transferred from the same zone.

“The Controller of Prisons, Enugu state command Mr Ndubuisi Ogbodo has been deployed to Nigerian Prisons Service Zonal Headquarters (zone G) Benin City, Edo state while Mr Emelue Joseph Chinedu has been posted to Enugu as the new Controller of Prisons, Enugu state command”, He said.

Vanguard