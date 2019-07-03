Presidential Poll: Tribunal gives Atiku, PDP nod to call witnesses Thursday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow, call their first set of witnesses to testify and give evidence against the outcome of the February 23 presidential election that was declared in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja gave the petitioners the nod to open their case against President Buhari on a day the five-member panel headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, issued their pre-hearing report on the petition.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Garba held that issuance of the report marked an end of the pre-hearing session that commenced shortly after the inaugural proceeding that held on May 15.

The tribunal equally adopted all the modalities that were earlier agreed upon by parties for hearing of the petition.

The petitioners had last Monday, said they have lined up a total of 400 witnesses that would testify and give evidence to substantiate their allegation that the presidential poll was rigged in favour of President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We intend to call many witnesses as possible within the prescribed time”, lead counsel to the petitioners, Mr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, told the court.

The parties had in the report that was adopted by the tribunal, agreed that whereas the petitioners would take 10 days to present their case, the respondents, would take six days each to enter their defence.

All the parties equally agreed that “ordinary witnesses” will take five minutes each to present their Evidence-in-Chief, while 10 minutes would be used to cross-examine them.

On the other hand, the “Star, Expert and Subpoenaed witnesses” would take 10 minutes each to give evidence, while 20 minutes would be used for their cross examination.

Each of the parties would take three minutes to re-examine each of the witnesses.

Cited as 1st to 3rd Respondents in the petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, which was filed on March 18, are the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Buhari and the APC.

It will be recalled that the electoral body had on February 27, declared that Buhari won the presidential contest with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rivalry, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.

However, in their joint petition, Atiku and his party, insisted that data they secured from INEC’s server, revealed that they defeated President Buhari with over 1.6million votes

They argued that proper collation and summation of the presidential election results would show that contrary to what INEC declared, Atiku, garnered a total of 18,356,732 votes, ahead of Buhari who they said got a total of 16,741,430 votes

The petitioners alleged that INEC had at various stages of the presidential election, unlawful allocated votes to President Buhari, saying they would adduce oral and documentary evidence to show that result of the election as announced by the electoral body, did not represent the lawful valid votes cast

Atiku and PDP alleged that in some states, INEC deducted lawful votes that accrued to him, in its bid to ensure that Buhari was returned back to office.

The petitioners said they would call evidence of statisticians, forensic examiners and finger-print experts at the hearing of the petition to prove that the scores credited to Buhari were not the product of actual votes validly cast at the polling units.

Specifically, they are seeking the following reliefs: “That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent (Buhari) was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the said election and therefore the declaration and return of the 2nd Respondent by the 1st Respondent as the President of Nigeria is unlawful, undue, null, void and of no effect.

“That it may be determined that the 1st Petitioner (Atiku) was duly and validly elected and ought to be returned as President of Nigeria, having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast at the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February 2019 and having satisfied the constitutional requirements for the said election.

“An order directing the 1st Respondent (INEC) to issue Certificate of Return to the 1st Petitioner as the duly elected President of Nigeria.

“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election.

“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent submitted to the Commission affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election”.

In the alternative, “That the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February 2019 be nullified and a fresh election ordered”.

However, all the respondents had since filed processes wherein they urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition as lacking in merit.

President Buhari insisted that every aspect of the petition grounded on or relating to electronic data purportedly retrieved or downloaded from INEC’s server were liable to be struck out, “same being incompetent and not rooted in any existing legislation”.

He said: “That there were no incidences of corrupt practices at the election of 23rd February, 20l9, as alleged by the Petitioners; and that the declaration and return of the respondent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and all other Laws, Rules, Guidelines and Regulations, regulating the election.

“That the election of the respondent as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and was conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Contrary to paragraph 17 of the petition, the respondent states that the petitioners scored a total of 11,262,978 votes, trailing far behind the respondent who scored a total of 15,191,847 votes, with a margin of 3.328.869 votes”.

Insisting that he validly earned the number of votes that were credited to him by INEC, Buhari, said there was “nothing affecting the integrity of the election as there was nothing untoward on the Form ECBDM and no calculation errors can he revealed by any genuine forensic examination or statistical analysis in respect of the election”.

“The 1st respondent was duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election to the office ofthe President, and shall at the trial, rely on [NBC FORMS 3C8 MA) and ECBE, issued by the 1st respondent at the election.

“The respondent further states that he did not only score majority of lawful votes cast at the election into the office of President of Nigeria at the election of 23rd February, 2019, convincingly, but also had/has the requisite constitutional spread of one-quater of the total number of votes cast in more than two-thirds of the States of the Federation”, President Buhari argued.

Meanwhile, before it okayed full-blown hearing of the petition, the tribunal, in a unanimous ruling, rejected a motion the petitioners filed to quash the proceeding it held on June 11.

In the motion they filed on June 18, Atiku and PDP urged the tribunal to review its proceeding that pertained to an application the APC filed to strike out certain paragraphs of the petition as well as its list of witnesses and evidence.

The tribunal had on June 11, struck out a motion the APC filed on May 14 for paragraphs of the petition to be struck out, after it was withdrawn by its lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

However, shortly after the motion was struck out, Fagbemi, SAN, drew attention of the tribunal to another similar application the party also filed on May 15.

He urged the tribunal to grant the application, contending that the petitioners failed to file any counter-affidavit to oppose it.

Reacting, counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Uzoukwu, SAN, said he had actually filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to the first motion that was orally withdrawn by the APC.

Uzoukwu argued that since the APC filed two similar motions on the same subject matter, he rather filed a preliminary objection for the tribunal to dismiss them for constituting an abuse of court process, instead of filing a second counter-affidavit.

In an application they brought after the tribunal reserved ruling on APC’s second motion, the petitioners, challenged the entire proceeding, insisting that it was wrong to allow the 3rd Respondent to withdraw a motion it filed in abuse of the judicial process.

They contended that the tribunal ought to have heard their preliminary objection and dismiss the two motions by the APC.

Alleging that they would be denied fair hearing, the petitioners prayed the tribunal to allow them to react to APC’s second motion that they did not file counter-affidavit to.

PDP and Atiku also prayed the tribunal for an order extending the time within which they could file a counter affidavit to APC’s motion.

All the Respondents, however, challenged the application, insisting that the matter was already before the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous decision, the tribunal dismissed the petitioners’ application as lacking in merit, stressing that they made a choice not to file counter-affidavit to oppose APC’s motion that was duly served on them on May 16.

The tribunal noted that the time within which the petitioners could file their counter-affidavit had elapsed.

“The choice was neither a mistake, error or inadvertency of counsel. In law, a choice or election freely made by a party cannot be recalled”, Justice Garba held.

He held that the petitioners neither adduced a cogent or verifiable evidence, nor placed material facts that would warrant the tribunal to exercise its discretion in their favour.

The tribunal said the petitioners failed to meet any of the statutory requirement that would warrant it to review its proceedings.

“This motion is lacking in merit, it is refused and is hereby dismissed”, the tribunal held.

Nevertheless, relying on section 285(8) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the tribunal said it would deliver seven pending rulings that touched on both the competence of the petition and its jurisdiction to entertain it, alongside with the final judgement.

