Presidential Election Tribunal so far admits 883 exhibits in PDP, Atiku petition

The Presidential Election Tribunal on Thursday opened hearing in the petition filed by the  PDP and it candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory with 883 exhibits from Niger State admitted so far.

INEC led other respondents to object the admissibility of those electoral materials as exhibits.

Justice Mohammed Garba has asked counsel to respondents to objections at a later stage.

Details later….


