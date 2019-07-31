Breaking News
President decries poverty, wealth gap despite achievements in governance

Namibian President, Hage Geingob, on Wednesday, raised concern over the continued level of poverty and wide income disparity in his country.

Namibian President Hage Geingob
Geingob raised the concern while speaking at the Namibian Economic Summit.

He said: “Despite our achievements in governance, deficits persist in our socio-economic architecture.

“Too many of our people face the scourge of poverty daily, while a large wealth gap and income disparities persist from our history of systemic exclusion.”

The Namibian president stressed that the prevailing poverty situation should be quickly remedied.

“I underscore the historic significance of this event, as this is no ordinary economic summit, but rather an undertaking to determine the economic destiny of our country.

“We need to move with unity, purpose, direction, and urgency in order to emerge victoriously and to deliver prosperity for all,” Geingob added.

The Namibian president also called on both the government and the private sector to come up with remedies to lower unemployment as well as tackle poverty in both urban and rural areas. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard

