President Buhari Commissions ‘best library’ in West Africa in KWASU

By Demola Akinyemi

President Muhammad Buhari has commissioned the best library in West Africa in Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete with a charge to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to ensure that a competent successor takes over from the outgoing Professor Na’Allah Abdrulrasheed as the Vice-chancellor of the university.

The prestigious library named after him, “President Muhammadu Buhari main library “was commissioned in honour of the facilitator, the vice-chancellor, Professor Na’Allah, appointed 10 years ago and was preparing to assume as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja.

The Federal Government project funded by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) at the cost of N3 billion is of two split buildings of six storeys fully equipped with an awesome aesthetic architectural design.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his address at the commissioning ceremony also called on the Vice Chancellors of Nigeria Universities to design policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the host community.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, professor Suleiman Bogoro, the President decried the improper use of TETFUND high impact fund on less relevant infrastructures by some universities in the country.

According to him, “The architectural designs of this library is obviously beautiful and very exceptional. This library if not the best in the whole of Africa is surely the best in West Africa. I want to, however, plead that the school management ensures that its properly maintained to enable it to serve its purpose in this university.

He also explained that it was not possible for universities to achieve competitiveness without having a good library and therefore urged University management to ensure all their projects are of good quality.

Earlier in his address, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah commended TETFUND for the support given to the University.

He also appealed for more funds to enable the University to equip other sectors.

Also in his address, Governor Abdulrazaq called for the support of the Federal Government and donor agencies in its drive to revamp the education sector.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, decried the shameful conditions of schools in the state adding that the administration would be spending at least N11.2 billion to revamp infrastructure in various schools across the State.

Vanguard