Chairman of Channels Group, Mr John Momoh, yesterday, asked that investigation be opened into the killing of a reporter of his television station, Precious Owolabi.

Speaking during a visit to Police Headquarters in Abuja, Momoh said it was extremely important that the culprit was brought to book, adding that it would help bring succour to all those concerned.

He also condoled with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and members of the Force on the death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar.

Responding, Adamu extended his condolences to the management and staff of Channels Television, directing the DIG in charge of Criminal Investigations to take over the case and identify those who used firearms during the protest.

Presidency feels very sad —Adesina

Reacting to the killing of the DCP and the journalist, yesterday, the Presidency expressed sadness over the development.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, when asked how the Presidency felt about the incident, said: “Very very sad. This is our country, we are all citizens, lives should not be taken just anyhow.

‘’The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property. The constitution vests the protection of lives and property in the government, so when it fails, as we have seen it fail in recent times and particularly yesterday, government will feel it, because it’s not good for anybody.”

He, however, assured Nigerians that regardless of the current security situation in the country, a lot was being done to secure Nigerians by the government.

