PPJ laments rising case of violence against women

By Gabriel Ewepu & Princess Owoh

Priest, Peace and Justice Initiative, PPJ, has lamented the rising cases of violence against women in Nigeria, while it called for concerted efforts to tackle the challenges confronting women across the country.

Speaking at a rally in Abuja tagged: Africa Day Anti – Corruption protest march, Coordinator of PPJ, Dr. Amina Muktar, who blamed this on decline of societal values, also bemoaned the fact that women were more affected by acts of corruption.

She emphasized the need for women to be encouraged and supported to identify corruption, shun corruption and speak out against corruption.

She said: “We need to encourage and make women see the need to teach the children and family in order to affect the society at large. Corruption affects women largely. The issues of rape and violence against women are becoming too much, women are more prone to violence. A lecturer will not ask a girl-child to give money; instead he will ask her to give her body. For me, I feel women are most affected.

“For a woman, if an allegation of things like stealing comes up, you will be ashamed, unlike men who could ignore it and walk away. Also, if a woman steals, it can go a long way in tarnishing her image; so corruption goes a very long way.”

Amina advised all women to be advocates of anti-corruption, and lead by example to ensure that their children emulate what they see in them in order to contribute their own quota of changing the society and making it a corrupt-free place.

Also speaking, a participant, Ese Tracy, noted that they were gathered to re-emphasise the fact that as Christian women, there was need to stand up against corruption.

She said: “As Christian women, there is need for us to stand up against corruption. When we talk about corruption, people point at political office holders, but that is a no; it starts from the home. As a mother, how are you bringing up your children? What moral value are you inculcating in them? And generally, as a woman, what is your own part in your own sphere; what are you doing to fight against corruption? “When you bring up your children, inculcate values that will make them to stand up against what is wrong in the society. So we women are coming together to call on women to speak up to end corrupt acts.”

